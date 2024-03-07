JOIN US
Homeindiakerala

Woman, child die after being hit by train in Kerala

The woman and the five-year-old child, who are from other state, died on the spot after being hit by the Thiruvananthapuram-Hyderabad Sabari Express, police said.
Last Updated 07 March 2024, 10:26 IST

Kottayam: A woman and a child died after being hit by a train near a railway over bridge here on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at Adichira 101 Kavala near here around 10:48 am.

The woman and the five-year-old child, who are from other state, died on the spot after being hit by the Thiruvananthapuram-Hyderabad Sabari Express, police said.

After controlling traffic along the route for half an hour, the bodies were removed.

The bodies were shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital here.

(Published 07 March 2024, 10:26 IST)
