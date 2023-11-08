Woman vlogger held for objectionable social media remarks on Kerala blast

Kochi: A right-wing vlogger has been booked for allegedly spreading hatred via social media in connection with the recent blast at a religious gathering that killed four people near here last week, police said on Wednesday.

The objectionable campaign was allegedly made to connect People's Democratic Party (PDP) chairman Abdul Nasar Madani with the blast, they said.

Thrikkakkara police registered a case against Lasitha Palakkal, the vlogger and another person, R Sreeraj for their alleged defamatory social media posts against Madani, a prime accused in the Coimbatore blast case.

Palakkal was already known for her alleged inflammatory posts and remarks on social media platforms.