Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
How Gen Z is burning down the old order

How Gen Z is burning down the old order

Raised amid economic collapse, climate chaos, and elite impunity, Gen Z see institutions—governments, dynasties, universities—as kindling. Social media is their spark, turning local fury into global anthems.
Aakash Singh Rathore
Last Updated : 14 September 2025, 21:55 IST
Last Updated : 14 September 2025, 21:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionPanoramaGen Z

Follow us on :

Follow Us