Khalistan terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun asks Sikhs to avoid Air India flight on Nov 19, cites danger

Interestingly, November 19 holds significance as India observes the birth anniversary of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was assassinated in the aftermath of 'Operation Bluestar' in 1984.

In response to his statement, India’s High Commissioner to Ottawa Sanjay Kumar Verma told Hindustan Times, “We shall take up the threat against Air India flights originating from and terminating in Canada, with the concerned Canadian authorities.”

Air India runs several direct flights each week, connecting the Canadian cities of Toronto and Vancouver with New Delhi.

In September, the Ahmedabad police's Cyber Crime Branch registered an FIR against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun after he made pre-recorded voice calls to nearly 60 people including policemen, lawyers, and journalists, claiming to turn the Cricket World Cup at Narendra Modi Stadium into "World Terror Cup".

The voice recording had stated, "On October 5, from Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, it will not be start of Cricket World Cup, but this will be the beginning of World Terror Cup. Sikhs for Justice is going to storm Ahmedabad with Khalistan flag. We are going to use ballot against your bullets. We are going to use vote against your violence."

Disclaimer: Deccan Herald could not independently verify the source of the video since it was not shared from the official social media handles of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. He has neither confirmed nor denied the authenticity of the same.