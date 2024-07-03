Kharge demands statement from Amit Shah or J P Nadda on Hathras tragedy, says law needed to deal with 'fake' godmen

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday suggested that a law should be enacted to deal with "fake" godmen and to ensure that Hathras-like stampedes are not repeated.

He was speaking after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar made an obituary reference to the Hathras incident in which over 100 people who had gone to a 'satsang' (religious gathering) died in a stampede.

Dhankhar suggested that there should be a discussion in the Rajya Sabha in the next session on how to avoid such stampedes, and that the ruling side has indicated that they are mulling a law.

Kharge said there are incidents of people gathering for religious gatherings in "blind faith" organised by godmen and there is no law to regulate it. "Such gatherings are held by many and there is no regulation where to organise it, how much area it should be organised on, how the access control is, where the nearest hospital should be etc," he said.