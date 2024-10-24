Kharge snubbed during Priyanka's nomination filing? BJP shares clips that contradict event photos

Where were you @kharge Saheb ? when first family Priyanka Vadra ji was filing her nomination as Cong candidate for #Wayanad



Kept outside - bcoz hes not family.🤮🤬



Self-respect & dignity sacrificed at the altar of arrogance & entitlement of the Sonia family 😡



Just imagine… pic.twitter.com/74Tm0fBbI5