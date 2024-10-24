Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Kharge snubbed during Priyanka's nomination filing? BJP shares clips that contradict event photos

Calling out the grand old party as the 'Sonia Party', Chandrasekhar questioned if this was how the party treated senior Dalit leader & party president, 'how they will treat people of Wayanad'.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 05:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Congress leader and candidate for the upcoming Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll Priyanka Gandhi Vadra files her nomination, in Wayanad, Kerala.

Congress leader and candidate for the upcoming Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll Priyanka Gandhi Vadra files her nomination, in Wayanad, Kerala.

Credit: PTI Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 05:14 IST
India NewsBJPCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsPriyanka GandhiMallikarjun KhargeHimanta Biswa SarmaRajeev ChandrasekharTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us