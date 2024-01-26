Kirti Chakra for six bravehearts, Prez nod to 311 defence decorations for armed forces

New Delhi: Six Bravehearts of the Indian Army on Thursday were selected for Kirti Chakra – the nation’s second highest peacetime gallantry award – but three of them will receive it posthumously.
While Maj Digvijay Singh from 21 Parachute regiment, Maj Deependra Vikram Basnet from 4 Sikh regiment and Hav Pawan Kumar Yadav from 21 Mahar will receive the award from the President, the posthumous recipients will be Capt Anshuman Singh from Army Medical Corps, Hav Abdul Majid from 9 Para and Sepoy Pawan Kumar from 55 Grenadiers.
There was no Ashoka Chakra – the highest peacetime gallantry awards – this time.
Other gallantry awards include 16 Shaurya Chakras including two posthumous; 53 Sena Medals, including seven posthumous; one Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) and four Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry), the Defence Ministry said in a statement. Shaurya Chakra is the 3rd highest peacetime gallantry award.
The Shaurya Chakra awardees are Major Maneo Francis of the 21 Parachute Regiment, Major Amandeep Jakhar from the 4 Sikh Regiment, Naib Subedar Baria Sanjay Kumar Bhamar Singh of the Mahar Regiment, Havildar Sanjay Kumar from 9 Assam Rifles and Parshotam Kumar (civilian) from the Rashtriya Rifles.
Indian Navy's Lieutenant Bimal Ranjan Behera and Indian Air Force's Wing Commander Shailesh Singh (pilot), Flight Lieutenant Hrishikesh Jayan Karuthedath (pilot) and CRPF's Assistant Commandant Bibhor Kumar Singh are also among the Shaurya Chakra awardees.
Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel Mohan Lal, Amit Raina, Faroz Ahmad Dar and Varun Singh have also been awarded the Shaurya Chakra.
Those conferred the award posthumously are Captain MV Pranjal of the 63rd battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles and Rifleman Alok Rao of 18 Assam Rifles.
The President also approved 311 defence decorations for armed forces and other personnel.