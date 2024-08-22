Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Supreme Court expresses displeasure over Bengal govt's handling of case

SC asks protesting doctors to resume work, says 'How will public health infrastructure run?'

At the outset, the court urged all protesting doctors to return to work, assuring them that there be no victimisation or any adverse action against them.

The bench also assured doctors' associations that the National Task Force will hear all stakeholders.

The court, which heard a suo motu case related to the rape and murder, was informed that the resident doctors at AIIMS Nagpur were being victimised for protests over the Kolkata rape-murder case.

"Once they get back to duty, we will prevail upon authorities to not take adverse action. How will public health infrastructure run if the doctors do not work," the bench said.

"If there is difficulty after that then come to us, but let them first report to work," the bench said, adding its "heart goes out" to all patients visiting public hospitals.

While recognising the demanding nature of doctors' work, the bench said it cannot direct the hospital administration to mark the doctors present if they are not on duty.

However, the administration would take a lenient view if they return to work, the bench added.