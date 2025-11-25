Menu
Kunal Kamra stokes fresh row with T-shirt photo targeting RSS; BJP fumes, warns of action

Shiv Sena cabinet minister Sanjay Shirsat, whose party is a BJP ally, insisted the national saffron outfit must respond strongly to the comedian's controversial post.
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 17:07 IST
Published 25 November 2025, 17:07 IST
India NewsBJPRSSKunal Kamra

