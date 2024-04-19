Kusha Kapila, Anubhav Singh Bassi's alleged relationship makes waves

Showbiz is full of gossip and whispers of budding romances several celebrities have been linked and made headlines. The latest buzz centers around content creator Kusha Kapila and stand-comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi. Reports suggest a potential relationship between the two digital stalwarts.

The rumor mill kicked into high gear when a post on discussion platform Reddit went viral. A user in the post claimed that a source close to the duo has confirmed that they are seeing each other. Further affirming their relation, a fan even spotted Kapila and Bassi together ushering the New Year, the alleged couple was seen indulging in a cozy conversation in Goa. However, there is no official confirmation on Kusha and Bassi's relationship from either of the two.

Netizens flooded the comment section with their opinions regarding the rumored relationship between Kusha and Bassi. One user said, "They have been seen together on numerous occasions in Mumbai, Delhi, Nainital, etc." Another one observed, "They bear a striking resemblance; I believe they would make a great pair." Third one on Reddit chimed in, stating, "Fascinating! Their career paths seem to mirror each other's as well!

As the news continues to make rounds in the entertainment world, fans eagerly await any official confirmation from Kusha Kapila or Anubhav Singh Bassi regarding their relationship status.

For the unversed

Kusha Kapila is a social media star and a budding actor. She has been part of movies like Sukhee, Thank You For Coming, Masaba Masaba and more. She was married to Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia and they announced their separation in 2023.

Anubhav Singh Bassi is a stand-up comedian, YouTuber and actor. He tried his hand in acting in Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.