Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya assures full support to Indians affected in fire, vows prompt probe

Singh on Thursday met some of the Indians injured in a massive fire and assured them all support from the Indian government.

At least 49 foreign workers were killed and 50 others injured in the fire on Wednesday at the seven-storey building housing 196 migrant workers in the southern city of Mangaf.

"On the directions of PM @narendramodi ji, MoS @KVSinghMPGonda arrived in Kuwait and immediately rushed to Jaber Hospital to ascertain well-being of injured Indians in the fire incident yesterday. He met the 6 injured admitted at the hospital. All of them are safe," the Indian mission posted on X.