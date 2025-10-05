<p>Srinagar: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has achieved a new milestone by constructing the world’s highest motorable road at Mig La Pass in eastern Ladakh, situated at an altitude of 19,400 feet. </p><p>The feat surpasses the BRO’s own previous record at Umling La (19,024 feet) and marks another breakthrough in India’s high-altitude infrastructure drive.</p><p>Built under Project Himank, the newly completed Likaru–Mig La–Fukche road strengthens India’s defence preparedness and opens new opportunities for adventure tourism. The road provides a crucial third axis from Hanle to Fukche, significantly enhancing mobility for troops and civilians in one of the most remote and strategically sensitive regions of the country.</p>.Peace & development must go hand-in-hand for building prosperous Ladakh: L-G Kavinder Gupta.<p>“This is more than just a road—it’s a statement of national resolve,” said a BRO official. “It ensures year-round connectivity in terrain that was once thought to be impassable.”</p><p>Ladakh’s importance lies in its geography—it borders China’s Xinjiang and Tibet regions to the east and Pakistan-occupied territories to the west, forming a vital buffer for India’s northern frontier. The region came under global focus after the Galwan Valley clashes in June 2020, which exposed the infrastructure gap between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Since then, New Delhi has accelerated its efforts to bridge that gap.</p><p>Over the past five years, India has launched a massive push to upgrade roads, bridges, tunnels and airstrips across its border belt. In Ladakh alone, the BRO has completed dozens of strategic projects, including the Nimu–Padum–Darcha road, the Zojila Tunnel, and upgrades to the Nyoma airstrip, set to become one of the highest fighter bases in the world. </p><p>The Mig La Pass road adds another vital link, improving access to forward areas near Demchok and Chumar, where Indian forces maintain key posts.</p><p>Built in oxygen-deficient conditions and freezing temperatures, the road is an engineering triumph. Defence experts say it will reduce dependence on costly air transport during winter and allow faster movement of men and supplies to forward posts. </p><p>“Every additional road in this sector adds strategic depth,” said a retired Army officer who has served in Ladakh. “It signals that India is ready to match China’s infrastructure expansion, inch for inch.”</p><p>The BRO now holds 11 of the world’s 14 highest motorable passes, underscoring its dominance in high-altitude construction. Beyond its military utility, the Mig La Pass road could also transform Ladakh’s economy. The route offers sweeping views of the Indus Valley and passes near Hanle, home to India’s Dark Sky Reserve and a budding hub for astro-tourism.</p><p>Officials believe improved connectivity will bring development to remote villages, boosting livelihoods and access to services. “This project will strengthen national security and open new doors for economic growth,” said a senior Ladakh official.</p>