First-ever ED raids in Union Territory of Ladakh, searches related to cryptocurrency case

The agency raided at least six premises in Leh in Ladakh, Jammu in J&K and Sonipat in Haryana in the case against A R Mir and others.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 August 2024, 05:03 IST

Srinagar: In its first ever raids in the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches as part of its money laundering probe linked to a fake cryptocurrency operator, officials said.

The agency raided at least six premises in Leh in Ladakh, Jammu in J&K and Sonipat in Haryana in the case against A R Mir and others.

It is alleged that thousands of investors deposited money in a fake currency but did not get any returns or currency back.

The money laundering case stems from several FIRs registered in Leh and in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Published 02 August 2024, 05:03 IST
