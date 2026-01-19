Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes northwestern Kashmir; 5.7 jolts Leh

<p>An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck northwestern Kashmir in Pakistan on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.</p><p>The quake was at a depth of 35 km (21.75 miles), the EMSC said.</p><p>Another earthquake of 5.7 magnitude jolted Leh district in the Union Territory of Ladakh, but there was no report of any damage, officials said. </p>.Death toll rises to 14 in shopping mall fire in Pakistan’s Karachi.<p>According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the tremor was felt at 11.51 am. The depth of the earthquake was 171 kilometres below the surface at latitude 36.71 degrees north and longitude 74.32 degrees East, it said in a post on X. A police official said there were no reports about earthquake-related damage so far.</p>