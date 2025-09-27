<p>Sonam Wangchuk, renowned engineer, educator, and climate activist, has long been celebrated for his innovative solutions to Ladakh's challenges. However, recent events have thrust him into the heart of a political storm, as he becomes the face of Ladakh's demand for greater autonomy and constitutional safeguards.</p>.Leh under curfew for fourth day after Sonam Wangchuk held under National Security Act.<h4>Early Life and Education</h4><p>Born in 1966 in Uleytokpo near Leh, Wangchuk was home-schooled until the age of nine due to the absence of schools in his village. His family later moved to Srinagar, where he struggled to adapt to formal schooling. At 12, he relocated alone to Delhi and enrolled at a Kendriya Vidyalaya. Wangchuk eventually pursued engineering at the Regional Engineering College in Srinagar, now NIT Srinagar.</p><p>In 1988, he co-founded the Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), aiming to reform education in the region. SECMOL focuses on culturally relevant curricula, teacher training, and initiatives like “Operation New Hope.” His innovative approach earned international recognition, with SECMOL’s sustainable campus winning the International Terra Award in 2016.</p><p>Wangchuk's Ice Stupa project, a man-made glacier designed to address water shortages, highlighted his solutions-driven approach to Ladakh’s environmental challenges. His work in education, sustainability, and climate activism culminated in the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2018.</p><h3>The Shift to Political Advocacy</h3><p>The abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and the subsequent creation of the Union Territory of Ladakh marked a significant turning point for Wangchuk. He became a vocal advocate for Ladakh's political rights, calling for statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. These demands are rooted in concerns over job reservations, land rights, and the preservation of Ladakhi culture.</p><p>Over the past two years, Wangchuk has led hunger strikes and marches to press for these demands. In September 2025, he embarked on a 35-day hunger strike, which was cut short after violence erupted in Leh, resulting in fatalities. The unrest led to the imposition of a curfew and the detention of over 50 individuals.</p><h3>The September 2025 Unrest</h3><p>The protests in September 2025 were sparked by widespread frustration over the lack of political representation and economic opportunities in Ladakh. Demonstrators, many of whom were students and first-time protesters, clashed with security forces, leading to the torching of buildings and police vehicles. The violence resulted in four deaths and nearly 100 injuries.</p><p>In response to the unrest, authorities arrested Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA) and revoked the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) license of his institute, the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives. The government accused him of inciting violence through provocative statements, a charge he vehemently denied. He asserted that the violence was a result of years of neglect and unfulfilled promises by the central government.</p><h3>A Symbol of Ladakh's Struggle</h3><p>Wangchuk's arrest has transformed him from a celebrated innovator into a symbol of Ladakh's struggle for autonomy and recognition. His advocacy for statehood and constitutional safeguards has resonated with many in the region, who feel marginalized and unheard. The ongoing unrest underscores the deep-seated issues facing Ladakh and the urgent need for a resolution that addresses the aspirations of its people.</p>