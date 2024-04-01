Top-down model of governance can't work for Himalayan region: Sonam Wangchuk

Days after announcing a ‘border march’ to highlight the ground realities in the Ladakh region, Sonam Wangchuk, who recently ended his 21-day hunger strike, joined hands with the 'People for Himalaya' campaign along with several civil society groups and activists from the Himalayan region.

Speaking at an online press conference on Friday, he said, “A top-down model of development and governance cannot work for the region which has its unique topography, culture and lifestyle.”

The campaign aims towards securing the Himalayas from disasters caused by excessive corporatisation of the region over the years, in the name of development and pilgrim tourism.

A demand charter released by the campaign noted that over the years, the Himalayan region has been facing frequent extreme climatic events such as landslides, intense rainfall, floods, cloudbursts and heat waves alongside slow onset events of decreasing snowfall, rising temperatures and glacial melts. As a result of this, the farming communities in the region are witnessing a drastic decrease in crop yields, it said.

Kashmir-based writer and researcher Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhatt highlighted the apathy and failure of central institutions in the regulation of wetlands in the Himalayan region and said that the farming communities were most affected by the mindless policymaking of the present ruling government.