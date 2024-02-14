Ex-serviceman sculpts communal harmony in Lakshwadeep's Kavaratti

Kavaratti (Lakshadweep): The only Hindu temple in Kavaratti stands as an example of religious harmony, with a Lord Vinayaka idol handcrafted by a Muslim ex-serviceman adorning the shrine.

PR Cheriya Koya, who was also an art teacher, has donated the handmade Lord idol to the temple in Kavaratti, where 96 per cent of the inhabitants are Muslims.

Koya is a resident of Androth Island in Lakshadweep. The authorities gave Cheriya Koya a certificate detailing his generous contribution. "I did that out of my love and regards for the people I grew up with in Kannur and Kozhikode in Kerala. I studied in schools and the teachers and local public there showed me so much love irrespective of any religion," Cheriya Koya, who is now nearing 80, told PTI.

The Ganesha idol was not the first Hindu idol carved by Koya.

He had earlier made statue of Lord Hanuman for a temple in his native Androth for Madhya Pradesh policemen who were deployed on duty there.