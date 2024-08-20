Lateral entry issue causing rift in NDA? Who is for it and who is against

Difference of opinions emerged in the NDA after the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Saturday advertised 45 posts -- 10 of joint secretaries and 35 of directors/deputy secretaries -- to be filled through the lateral entry mode on contract basis.

"The government of India has submitted the requisitions for lateral recruitment of joint secretary and director/deputy secretary level officers. Accordingly, on line applications are invited from talented and motivated Indian nationals willing to contribute towards nation building to join the government at the level of joint secretary or director/deputy secretary...," read the advertisement.

While the Opposition has outright called lateral entry an attack on Dalits, OBCs, adivasis, cracks also emerged in the BJP-led alliance with leaders like Chirag Paswan and K C Tyagi criticising the order.

“We are a party that has been asking governments to fill quotas since inception. We are followers of Ram Manohar Lohia. When people have been socially disadvantaged for centuries, why are you seeking merit? This order by the government is a matter of serious concern for us,” The Indian Express quoted JD(U) national spokesperson K C Tyagi as saying.

He also opined that this order is like handing over an issue to the Opposition on a platter and Rahul Gandhi will become the champion of the socially disadvantaged after this.