Lateral entry issue: Rahul Gandhi finds unlikely ally in Chirag Paswan

New Delhi: NDA ally and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan on Monday echoed the concerns of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc when he said that the government’s proposed lateral entry into the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is “completely wrong”. He added that he will raise the issue before the government.

Another NDA ally, Hindustani Awam Morcha’s Jitan Ram Manjhi also seemed unhappy with the development and said that he will discuss the matter with the government.

Asserting that all governments should support reservation provisions, he emphasised that this development is a matter of concern.