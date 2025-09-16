Launch of parcel train brings no relief as highway blockade cripples Kashmir’s apple economy
The Valley’s horticulture sector is once again staring at staggering losses, with nearly 5,000 fruit-laden trucks stranded and growers estimating losses of over ₹1,200 crore in just two weeks at the peak of the apple season
Just spoke to Union Minister @MORTHIndia@nitin_gadkari Sb regarding the situation along NH 44 & the lack of connectivity with the rest of the country along this vital link. The frustration of fruit growers is understandable. They have been very patient for the first few days…