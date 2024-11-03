Lawrence Bishnoi's brother booked for making threatening calls to Bhim Sena chief

<p>Gurugram: Gurugram Police has booked gangster Anmol Bishnoi, brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, for allegedly threatening Bhim Sena chief Satpal Tanwar from abroad, an officer said on Sunday.</p>.<p>Anmol is accused of making threatening calls from the US and Canada using numbers from Zimbabwe and Kenya.</p>.<p>Police in the wake of the complaint constituted a team from the members of STF and several crime and cyber crime units for investigation.</p>.<p>The officer said efforts are being made to bring Anmol Bishnoi to India.</p>.Action will be taken under established procedures: MEA on Anmol Bishnoi case.<p>According to the complaint, Bhim Sena chief Satpal Tanwar received several calls from Anmol Bishnoi on October 30 with the threat that he would cut him in pieces.</p>.<p>In total, the phone calls lasted 6 minutes 41 seconds, and were received by a female secretary of Tanwar.</p>.<p>Police booked Anmol Bishnoi under sections of BNS at Sector 37 Police Station on Saturday.</p>.<p>Anmol Bishnoi is said to be hiding in the US and carries a reward of Rs 10 lakh on information leading to his capture, announced by the National Investigation Agency.</p>