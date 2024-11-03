Home
Lawrence Bishnoi's brother booked for making threatening calls to Bhim Sena chief

According to the complaint, Bhim Sena chief Satpal Tanwar received several calls from Anmol Bishnoi on October 30 with the threat that he would cut him in pieces.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 16:44 IST

Published 03 November 2024, 16:44 IST
India NewsCrimeLawrence BishnoiBhim Sena

