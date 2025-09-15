Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Laws to be stayed in rare cases given presumption of constitutionality: Supreme Court

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih made the observation in its 128-page verdict which stayed a few key provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 13:47 IST
