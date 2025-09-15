Menu
'LoP unsafe on Indian soil?' Rahul Gandhi barred from visiting flood-hit border village

At the river’s edge, Gandhi challenged police—“Is it not India?”—after being stopped from meeting flood-hit families, with Congress calling it a political move hiding behind weak security excuses.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 18:28 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsPunjabPunjab policeflood-affected areas

