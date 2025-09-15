<p>Chandigarh: The Congress on Monday accused the Punjab Police of not allowing party leader Rahul Gandhi to meet flood-affected villagers across the Ravi river in Gurdaspur district.</p><p>Gandhi was on a visit to Punjab to interact with flood-hit people in Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts. He visited Ghonewal village in Amritsar and Gurchak village in Gurdaspur.</p><p>However, party leaders alleged that Gandhi was stopped by the local police from visiting Toor, a border village across the Ravi river in Gurdaspur. Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring claimed the police cited security reasons.</p><p>A video also emerged in which Gandhi was posing questions to senior police officials on why he was not being allowed to go across the Ravi river.</p><p>"You are telling me that you cannot keep me safe on Indian territory. That is what you are saying," Gandhi asked a Punjab Police officer.</p><p>To which, the officer replied, "We are always ready to protect you".</p><p>Then Gandhi countered, "But you are saying that is India (while pointing towards the village across Ravi river) and you cannot protect me in India."</p><p>"Is it not India," asked Gandhi who was accompanied by state unit chief Warring and MP Sukhjinder Randhawa.</p><p>"You want to say that the LoP (Leader of Opposition) cannot go because Punjab Police is unable to protect," said Gandhi.</p><p>Later, Congress leader and former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi also accused the Punjab government of not allowing Gandhi to visit a village across the Ravi river to meet affected families.</p>.Friends turned foe? Why Tejashwi Yadav miffed with Rahul Gandhi and Congress.<p>"Our own people stay there. He (Gandhi) wanted to enquire about their well-being. We have been holding a medical camp there for the past three-days. It is unfortunate that he was not being allowed to meet people," said Channi while speaking to reporters.</p><p>Punjab Congress chief Warring said Gandhi wanted to meet people and know their problems living across the Ravi river.</p><p>"Security (people) is saying that you cannot go. There is a threat. If Rahul Gandhi has a threat from Pakistan in India and if we are not safe in India then where are we safe," he asked.</p><p>Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa lashed out at the AAP government for not allowing Gandhi to go across the Ravi river.</p><p>Terming it as "shameful and insensitive", Bajwa said the government was using "flimsy security pretexts" to stop Gandhi from reaching the worst-hit areas.</p><p>"This was not a security issue, it was a political decision to avoid accountability," Bajwa alleged.</p><p>He also alleged that both AAP and BJP leaders failed to even set foot in the border villages that have been badly affected by the floods.</p><p>"These are our people, our fellow Indians. Just because they live near the border does not make them less deserving of help," said Bajwa.</p>