His work and his memory will live forever: Shubhranshu Singh remembers Piyush Pandey. In a heartfelt tribute, he honours the creative maestro whose brilliance, humor, and spirit will endure for generations.
Devastated by the passing of my very dear friend Piyush Pandey, the creative genius who shaped Indian advertising into a global powerhouse. His ideas were the industry's benchmarks and have inspired generations of storytellers. Will sorely miss his warmth and wit. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SxPPUCuf95
Piyush Pandey entered a profession that spoke in beautifully nuanced English aur usko apni zubaan ka khubsoorat zaika pesh kiya. He flew high in the advertising world par kadam is sanskriti se alag kabhi nahi hue. He could take on layered communication needs aur usko itni… pic.twitter.com/NMbPgaD2NM