'Let Congress finally learn that RSS is the most disciplined organisation': Pralhad Joshi

<p>New Delhi: Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi on Thursday said the RSS has always been a deeply patriotic and highly disciplined organisation, and Congress leaders must finally accept this fact.</p><p>He was reacting to the Karnataka government's latest statement in the Belagavi Assembly session, where it was revealed that the RSS conducted route marches at 518 locations across the state and all these events were held peacefully. </p><p>Joshi told reporters here: "Let the Congress at least now learn its lesson. For the past hundred years, the RSS has been a vigilant, patriotic organisation that exists solely for the nation's interest."</p><p>He added that Congress leaders, who have long nursed a grudge against the RSS, have now received a befitting reply from their own party-ruled government in Karnataka.</p><p>"The Congress has been spreading false propaganda that allowing RSS route marches would trigger communal disturbances and violence. The peaceful conduct of 518 marches across the state has exposed the hollowness of that propaganda," Joshi said.</p><p>He further emphasised, "The RSS always stands for unmatched discipline, and its core principle has always been: 'Nation first; service to the nation is supreme'."</p>