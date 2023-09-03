Live-in relationship cannot provide stability, security: Allahabad HC

The court said, 'The brutish concept of changing partners in every season cannot be considered to be the hallmark of a stable and healthy society. The security and stability which the institution of marriage provides to an individual's life cannot be expected from a live-in relationship.' “Live-in relationship shall only be considered as normal after the institution of marriage becomes obsolete in this country, like in many of the so-called developed countries where it has become a big problem for them to protect the institution of marriage,” it said.

The counsel for the applicant Adnan submitted that the victim in her statement recorded under section 164 Cr.PC has admitted that she was having a (live-in) relationship with the applicant for one year and had physical relations with consent and got pregnant.