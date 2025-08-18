Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amid noisy protests by Opposition

Opposition members trooped in the Well raising slogans 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' (vote thief, vacate the chair) as soon as the House re-convened at noon.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 06:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 August 2025, 06:47 IST
India NewsCongressIndiaParliamentLok SabhaOm Birla

Follow us on :

Follow Us