Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shashi Tharoor bats for Rahul as LoP, says he was 'man of the match' of polls

Talking about the message of the 2024 mandate, Tharoor said the message is very clearly that the Indian voter will not allow democracy to be taken for granted in this way.

"We've seen everything from the demonetisation, that was declared without the cabinet even been consulted or informed, to the stringent lockdown that came with a few hours' notice, with not even the state chief ministers consulted. All of which suggest to me that we are looking at an end to a kind of autocratic rule that had brought discredit to our democracy, not just at home but internationally," Tharoor said, adding that is the biggest take away.