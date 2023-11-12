Lok Sabha polls: SBSP seeks to contest five seats in UP, Bihar; party chief dismisses I.N.D.I.A bloc threat

Asked about Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's statement that his party would contest from 65 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and leave the remainder for its allies, Rajbhar said, "He will contest all (seats). Akhileshji himself wants (Narendra) Modi to become prime minister again as, if the Congress becomes strong (in Uttar Pradesh), his party (Samajwadi Party) will weaken."

Taking a swipe at the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Rajbhar added, "Akhilesh (Yadav) always wants the BJP to remain strong. If it (BJP) is strong, he will use it to stoke fear among the Muslims so that they remain with the Samajwadi Party."

Rajbhar, a former Uttar Pradesh minister, also hit out at Yadav over his PDA -- Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak -- strategy.