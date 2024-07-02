LS polls marked end of communal politics in India: Akhilesh Yadav

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the 2024 Lok Sabha polls marked the end of communal politics in India, and were a moral victory for the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the president's address, the Kannauj MP called June 4, the day the election results were declared, as the day of independence from communal politics for India.

"The whole country has understood that I.N.D.I.A. is pro-India. This election is the moral victory of I.N.D.I.A. It is a victory of positive politics. It is victory of PDA, social justice movement. 2024's message is also full of responsibility for the I.N.D.I.A. bloc," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

"June 4, 2024 was the day of independence from communal politics for India. In this election, communal politics has lost forever," Yadav said.