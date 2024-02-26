LS polls: Supreme Court trashes PIL for quota for persons with disabilities

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a quota for persons with disability in the Lok Sabha, saying the judiciary cannot interfere with policy decisions.

"We cannot order reservation for the persons with disability in elections. It is purely a policy matter. Dismissed," a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said.

The bench also questioned the plea in the PIL that the candidates be asked to make disclosures about their disability status, if any, in the nomination forms.