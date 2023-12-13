Lok Sabha security breach: Who is BJP MP Pratap Simha, the man who signed pass intruders used?

In the wake of the security breach at the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, MP Danish Ali claimed that he personally apprehended one of the intruders within the House. Ali stated that he found a pass on the intruder, Sagar Sharma, revealing him to be a guest of BJP MP Pratap Simha, who represents Mysore.

During the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, chaos ensued as two individuals descended from the gallery and threw gas-emitting objects, causing panic among those present.