Lok Sabha security breach: Who is BJP MP Pratap Simha, the man who signed pass intruders used?

In the wake of the security breach at the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, MP Danish Ali claimed that he personally apprehended one of the intruders within the House. Ali stated that he found a pass on the intruder, Sagar Sharma, revealing him to be a guest of BJP MP Pratap Simha, who represents Mysore.
During the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, chaos ensued as two individuals descended from the gallery and threw gas-emitting objects, causing panic among those present.
Who is BJP MP Pratap Simha?
Pratap Simha, born on June 21, 1976, currently serves as a Member of Parliament in the 17th Lok Sabha, representing the Mysore-Kodagu constituency in Karnataka. Having been a member of the 16th Lok Sabha as well, Simha hails from Sakleshpura in the Hassan district.
A prominent figure in the BJP, Simha holds the distinction of being the former President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Karnataka. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he secured a victory in the Mysore constituency with a margin of 1.39 lakh votes, triumphing over Congress candidate C H Vijayashankar. Notably, Simha stands out as the sole candidate in the history of the Mysore Lok Sabha constituency to amass over 5 lakh votes in both the 2014 and 2019 elections.
Simha's tenure as an MP has not been without controversy. In 2015, he expressed strong opposition to the Karnataka government's celebration of Tipu Sultan's birthday. According to Simha, Sultan could only serve as a "role model for Islamists," and he accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of "encouraging Jihadists" within the state. Simha remains an active Hindutva proponent.