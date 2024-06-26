LS Speaker election | Congress, TMC spar over whether I.N.D.I.A. called for division of votes

New Delhi: Congress and Trinamool Congress on Wednesday contradicted each other on whether the I.N.D.I.A sought a division of votes for the Lok Sabha Speaker's election with the former saying the bloc did not insist on voting while the latter insisted that several MPs demanded it but were ignored by a “running without numbers”.

BJP MP Om Birla was elected as the Speaker for the second consecutive term through a voice vote on the motion moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Three Opposition motions seeking to choose Kodikunnil Suresh were not taken up as Birla's election was confirmed with the first motion itself.

Trinamool Congress General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee told reporters, “The rule says that if any member asks for division, the Protem Speaker, in this case, has to allow it. You can clearly see and hear from the footage that several members of the Opposition sought for a division but the motion was adopted without the motion being put to vote.”