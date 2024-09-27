Home
M V Shreyams Kumar of Mathrubhumi elected president of Indian Newspaper Society

Vivek Gupta of Sanmarg was elected deputy president, Karan Rajendra Darda of Lokmat vice president and Tanmay Maheshwari of Amar Ujala honorary treasurer of the society.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 September 2024, 13:18 IST

New Delhi: M V Shreyams Kumar of Mathrubhumi was on Friday elected president of the Indian Newspaper Society, an apex body of publishers of newspapers, magazines and periodicals.

Kumar succeeds Rakesh Sharma of Aaj Samaj.

Vivek Gupta of Sanmarg was elected deputy president, Karan Rajendra Darda of Lokmat vice president and Tanmay Maheshwari of Amar Ujala honorary treasurer of the society.

The 85th Annual General Meeting of the society was held through video-conferencing.

The 41-member Executive Committee includes S Balasubramanian Adityan of Daily Thanthi, Samahit Bal of Pragativadi, K N Tilak Kumar of Deccan Herald & Prajavani, Viveck Goenka of The Indian Express, Mahendra Mohan Gupta of Dainik Jagran, Kundan Vyas of Vyapar-Janmabhoomi, Atideb Sarkar of the Telegraph, K R P Reddy of Sakshi and Pratap G Pawar of Sakal.

Published 27 September 2024, 13:18 IST
