Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Madhav Gadgil a nation builder, his influence on public policy was profound: Jairam Ramesh

Gadgil, known for his work on the Western Ghats, passed away in Pune after a brief illness, family sources said on Thursday. He was 83.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 04:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 January 2026, 04:32 IST
India NewsCongressJairam RameshWestern GhatsEcologist

Follow us on :

Follow Us