india

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan chief ministers meet Amit Shah

Last Updated 28 January 2024, 15:43 IST

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his Rajasthan counterpart Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah here and discussed various issues regarding their respective states.

Yadav and Sharma took charge as chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, respectively, in December.

'There was a meeting with the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shri Dr Mohan Yadav ji today. A meaningful discussion took place on various issues related to the development and good governance of the state,' Shah said in Hindi in a post on X.

The home minister said the Rajasthan chief minister also met him.

'Taking forward the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, Bhajan Lal ji is doing positive work towards freeing Rajasthan from the misrule of the Congress and moving it towards a new path of progress,' Shah said in another post in Hindi.

'I am confident that under his leadership, Rajasthan will witness all-round development,' he added.

