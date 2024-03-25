JOIN US
madhya pradesh

14 priests injured in fire at Madhya Pradesh's Mahakal Temple during Holi celebrations

The blaze took place in the 'garba griha' (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple, Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said. Eyewitnesses said the fire broke out while 'gulal' was being thrown as part of a religious ceremony.
Last Updated 25 March 2024, 02:53 IST

Ujjain: Fourteen priests were injured in a fire that broke out in the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Monday during 'bhasma aarti', an official said.

The blaze took place in the 'garba griha' (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple, Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said. They were taken to a district hospital there.

"A magisterial probe has been ordered," Singh added.

Eyewitnesses said the fire broke out while 'gulal' (coloured powder used during rituals ands Holi) was being thrown as part of a religious ceremony.

Union Home minister Amit Shah on social media platform 'X', said that he contacted Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav and that the 'local administration is providing assistance and treatment'

"Talked to Chief Minister Shri @DrMohanYadav51 and got information regarding the fire incident in Shri Mahakal Temple of Ujjain. The local administration is providing assistance and treatment to the injured. I pray to Baba Mahakal for the speedy recovery of the injured.", Shah conveyed through 'X'.

(Published 25 March 2024, 02:53 IST)
