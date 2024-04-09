2 killed, 4 injured as SUV falls off culvert in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen

Raisen: Two persons were killed and four others were severely injured when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) fell off a culvert in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident took place near Begumganj on Sagar-Bhopal Road, located 80 km from the district headquarters, when the vehicle was going to Bhopal from Chhatarpur, an official said.

The SUV fell into a 12-feet-deep culvert at around 4 am. Two persons were killed and four others seriously injured, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Alok Shrivastava said.