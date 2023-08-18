Home
Madhya Pradesh

Two killed, six injured after guard fires at neighbours over argument on pet dogs in Indore

The incident took place around 10 pm in Krishna Bagh colony.
Last Updated 18 August 2023, 03:57 IST

Two people were killed while six others were injured after a security guard opened fire following an argument over pet dogs in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, reported PTI.

The man, identified as Rajpal Rajawat, reportedly fired shots at neighbours in Krishna Bagh colony under the Khajrana Police Station area.

"Initially, pet dogs of two neighbours started fighting, following which people gathered. Subsequently, the argument between the neighbours escalated and ultimately Rajawat, first fired shots in the air and then on the people standing below", said Amrendra Singh, Additional DCP, Indore.

