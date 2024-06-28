24 held in MP for killing bovine animals, cops says conspiracy hatched to 'stoke communal violence'

Eight of the arrested accused are from Nagpur, where the conspiracy to kill these animals was hatched to whip up communal frenzy, the police said.

Carcasses of 18 cows with their necks slit were found in Vainganga river near Pindrai village in Seoni, while those of 28 cows and oxen were found in Kakartala forest area under Dhuma police station limits in the district on June 19 and 20. More such carcasses were found in the district later.