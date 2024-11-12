26 IAS officers transferred in Madhya Pradesh

<p>Bhopal: In a major reshuffle, the Madhya Pradesh government has transferred 26<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ias"> Indian Administrative Service (IAS) </a>officers in the state.</p>.<p>As per the order issued late Monday night, Shahdol divisional commissioner Shriman Shukla has been replaced by Surabhi Gupta, who was the medical education secretary.</p>.Kerala govt suspends two IAS officers for violation of discipline.<p>Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Manu Shrivastava has been given charge of the renewable energy department with additional charge of the sports and youth welfare department.</p>.<p>ACS Neeraj Mandloi has been given charge of the energy department with the additional charge of managing director of Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company, Jabalpur.</p>.<p>Principal secretary to the chief minister, Sanjay Kumar Shukla, has been given charge of the same post in the urban administration department.</p>.<p>Raghvendra Kumar, another principal secretary to the CM, has been principal secretary of the industrial policy and investment promotion department.</p>.<p>This is the first major reshuffle after Anurag Jain became the state's chief secretary last month. </p>