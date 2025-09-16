Menu
3 killed, 10 injured as drunk driver runs truck over pedestrians in MP's Indore

Two persons died on the spot while more than 10 others were injured, the police said, adding the truck driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 03:07 IST
Published 16 September 2025, 03:07 IST
