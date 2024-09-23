4.5 lakh students of govt schools in Madhya Pradesh to get free bicycles

Bhopal: Nearly 4.5 lakh students of government schools in Madhya Pradesh will be provided bicycles free of cost this year under a scheme, an official said on Monday.

The school education department has given necessary instructions to the district education officers in this connection, he said.

Under the Free Bicycle Supply Scheme, the two-wheelers are provided to eligible students for study facility on first admission in class 6 and 9, the official said.