Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

5 children from Madhya Pradesh critical after consuming contaminated cough syrup: Dy CM Rajendra Shukla

The children died due to suspected kidney failure, linked to the consumption of the 'toxic' Coldrif cough syrup, as per officials.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 08:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 08:47 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshCough Syrup

Follow us on :

Follow Us