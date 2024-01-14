7-year-old boy dies in Madhya Pradesh after kite string slashes his throat

Dhar (MP): A seven-year-old boy riding pillion on a motorcycle with his father died on Sunday after his throat was slashed by the sharp string of a kite in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar city, officials said.

Police said action would be taken after the investigation.

The incident occurred at Hatwara Chowk in the city when one Vinod Chouhan was riding a bike with his seven-year-old son.

"Chouhan took his injured son to a private hospital from where he was referred to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead," officials said.

Dr Amit Sisodia said a seven-year-old boy was brought to the district hospital with his throat slit by the sharp kite string.