Ahead of expansion, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav assures that the new cabinet will work for state's betterment

Bhopal: Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said the new cabinet will work for the state's betterment under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders.

The new cabinet ministers will be administered oath at 3.30 pm on Monday by Governor Mangubhai Patel, Yadav told reporters outside the Raj Bhawan.

The CM arrived at the Raj Bhawan to meet the governor before the oath-taking ceremony.

"The new cabinet will work for the betterment of the state under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda and state party chief VD Sharma," said the CM, who met Nadda in New Delhi on Sunday evening.

Twenty eight ministers are likely to take oath as part of the cabinet expansion, sources said.