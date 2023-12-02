Ahead of LS polls, Samajwadi Party to open office in MP's Khajuraho for Bundelkhand, Vindhya regions

The SP and Congress were engaged in bitter exchanges of words during the Madhya Pradesh election after the grand old party announced to go solo and refused to share seats with the Akhilesh Yadav-led party. Both parties are members of the opposition INDIA bloc, but the Congress leaders said that this alliance is only meant for the Lok Sabha polls.