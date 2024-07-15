ASI hands over Bhojshala survey report, says 'existing structure was originally a temple'

Indore: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday submitted its scientific survey report of the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal-Maula mosque complex to the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

ASI's counsel Himanshu Joshi handed over the scientific report, comprising 10 volumes and running over 2000 pages, to the court. He, however, refrained from divulging much details about the report on the pretext of verbal diktat from the court, asking not to publicize the matter through media.

Sources told DH that the report contains traces of medieval- era structure dating to the Paramara dynasty/ period (between 9th and 11th century). According to the survey report, the site was built and developed by Raja Bhoj in Dhar district.

The survey, which lasted for almost 98 days, unearthed around 1700 relics and other evidence. The carvings featuring a wide range of images including defaced idols of god/goddess, artifacts and other remains (human and animal figures) were found.

ASI finding reportedly seems to suggest that the existing structure at Bhojshala was originally a temple besides hub of literary and educational activities.

Former Director of ASI KK Muhammad reportedly stated that the complex was initially a Saraswati temple before being converted into Islamic place of worship.