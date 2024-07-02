ASI seeks four weeks extension from MP High Court to submit survey report on disputed Bhojshala site

Bhopal: The Archeological Survey of India (ASI), on Tuesday, has sought further extension of 4 weeks from the Indore bench of MP High Court, to submit its scientific survey report on the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque site. The matter is now listed for regular hearing from July 4.

Initially, the report was due on April 29 but, the court granted an extension till July 2 on ASI's plea.

According to sources, Advocate Himanshu Joshi who appeared on behalf of ASI has sought a time extension of 3 to 4 weeks to submit its scientific survey report.

The disputed Bhojshala structure in Dhar district has taken a legal recourse amid ownership rights being claimed by two factions.