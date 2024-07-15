ASI's Bhojshala survey report hints that site was developed by Raja Bhoj

Indore: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday submitted its scientific survey report of the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal-Maula mosque complex to the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The voluminous survey report reportedly running in 1700 pages, seems to suggest the site was developed by Raja Bhoj in Dhar district. The artifacts, defaced idols of Hindu god/goddess and other remains dates to the Parmar dynasty period (between 9th and 11th century), unearthed during excavation, reportedly strengthens the claim by Hindu.

Amid court’s direction not to share the survey report with media, stakeholders including petitioner’s council refrained from divulging much details. However, Apex Court has already directed the HC, not to take any action in the matter.

The HC will hear the case on July 22.

The Hindu community considers Bhojshala as a temple of Vagdevi (Goddess Saraswati), while the Muslim side calls it Kamal Maula mosque.

The HC on March 11 ordered the ASI, the country's premier agency for archaeological researches and protection of cultural heritage, to conduct a scientific survey of the complex on an application by 'Hindu Front for Justice'.